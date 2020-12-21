Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,222 Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $5,715,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,552,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,660,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $16.75 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

