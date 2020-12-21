Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $12,362,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

