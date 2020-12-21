Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 337.0% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $126.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.