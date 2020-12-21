Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

