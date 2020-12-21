Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $20.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million.

In related news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $104,247.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock worth $578,259.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

