iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.27

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 198822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

