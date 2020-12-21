IOTA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.47 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. IOTA has a market cap of $848.35 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00108968 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000226 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

