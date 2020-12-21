IOST Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. IOST has a total market capitalization of $94.43 million and $31.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Cobinhood and Bitrue.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00354771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026150 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitkub, IDAX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, WazirX, Livecoin, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, ABCC, Coineal, Kucoin, BitMart, CoinZest, Binance, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb, Bitrue, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Hotbit, HitBTC, BitMax, Koinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

