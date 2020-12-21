Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/10/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Asana is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Asana stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

