Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. Invacare has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Invacare by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 416,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 140,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Invacare by 259.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 184,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invacare by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 303,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

