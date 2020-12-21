Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 13,060 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

