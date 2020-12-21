Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.62

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 10479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

ICPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

