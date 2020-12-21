Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $55.41 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

