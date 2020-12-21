Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Perry A. Karsen Sells 88,764 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $55.41 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

