Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,396 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Insmed worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 20.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insmed stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

