Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veru stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.21. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the second quarter worth $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

