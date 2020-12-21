Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,651,963.05 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $951.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $800.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $959.08. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

