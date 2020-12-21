Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,651,963.05 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,437,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98.
- On Tuesday, September 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 137 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $951.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $800.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $959.08. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
