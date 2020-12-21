Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $440,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $113.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.52. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $118.60.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

