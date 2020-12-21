Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,649,651.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $3,649,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 85,111 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $3,168,682.53.

On Monday, December 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $1,866,584.30.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $4,745,773.32.

On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87.

On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,819,494.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $2,827,675.97.

On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43.

On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20.

Shares of PGNY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $30,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.