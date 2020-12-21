Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $3,649,651.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $3,649,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 85,111 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $3,168,682.53.
- On Monday, December 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $1,866,584.30.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $4,745,773.32.
- On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $2,649,750.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,070,982.87.
- On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $2,819,494.87.
- On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $2,827,675.97.
- On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $1,621,530.43.
- On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $1,520,219.20.
Shares of PGNY opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $43.21.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $30,930,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
