Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $114.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

