Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells $1,494,628.38 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. BidaskClub lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

