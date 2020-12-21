Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,476,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,433.14.

Michael John Gaffney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael John Gaffney sold 6,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$4,810.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael John Gaffney sold 500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$350.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$66,900.00.

CVE:INX opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million and a P/E ratio of 180.00.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

