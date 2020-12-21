Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Sells $66,537.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00.

Immersion stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 2,637.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.