Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $627,212.68 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 68,473 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $627,212.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $293,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Immersion by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Immersion by 15.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

