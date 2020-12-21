Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $185,273.10 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRE opened at $125.72 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $382,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.