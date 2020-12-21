Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 4,577 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,107.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $125.72 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

