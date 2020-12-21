Insider Selling: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) insider Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $18,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Renaud Bertrand Maloberti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Renaud Bertrand Maloberti sold 10,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

NDRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,159. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

