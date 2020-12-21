Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells 4,405 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA opened at $88.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.48. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.