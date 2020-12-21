Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Buys $90,310.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RVT stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 133,713 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

