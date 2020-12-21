Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Acquires £100.17 in Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright purchased 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £100.17 ($130.87).

On Tuesday, November 17th, Matt Enright purchased 285 shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,975 ($130.32).

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Monday. OTAQ plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

