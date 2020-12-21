Insider Buying: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Diane R. Garrett acquired 6,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HYMC opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HYMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,427,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

