Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,637.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub purchased 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub purchased 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,100 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $55,227.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $66,800.00.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.