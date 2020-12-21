Insider Buying: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Purchases $226,525.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $10.53 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

