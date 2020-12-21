Insider Buying: Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) Insider Acquires A$32,625.00 in Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 25,000 shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,625.00 ($23,303.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.09.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 11th. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. It also retails health and beauty products to consumers through a network of Priceline and Priceline Pharmacy franchise stores, and company owned Priceline stores in Australia; sells beauty products through Clear Skincare network of clinics in Australia and New Zealand; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and non-invasive aesthetic beauty services.

