Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Inphi worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI opened at $160.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $161.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.