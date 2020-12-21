Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $193.24.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

