Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0007

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $331,539.46 and approximately $60,378.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00141179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.00747176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00166511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00381470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00109551 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

