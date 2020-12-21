Idle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00028558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00147919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.10 or 0.00807817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00173361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00372385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00075067 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,914 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

