IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and $1.35 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,504,659 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

