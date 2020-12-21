IDEX (IDEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $358,533.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $358,533.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00141353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00751628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00176928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00072543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00111829 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,504,659 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.