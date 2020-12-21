IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

