I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,739.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $5,739.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00464338 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.01738605 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,585,207 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

