Horizen Market Cap Achieves $109.66 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $109.66 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00046562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00305774 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,567,175 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Graviex, OKEx and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

