Honest Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $678,170.90 and approximately $5,096.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00148043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00791370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00212939 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00118369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00074156 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.