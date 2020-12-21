Homeros Price Tops $1.08 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Homeros has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $436.54 million and $10.06 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.00756139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00166515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00114776 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,843,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

