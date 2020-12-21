HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by Guggenheim

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 110,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,386. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $33.98.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

