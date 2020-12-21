HM Payson & Co. Sells 90,746 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,746 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.