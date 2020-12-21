HM Payson & Co. Has $39.87 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $39,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $53,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

CMI traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $224.72. 608,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.