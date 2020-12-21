HM Payson & Co. Has $15.22 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $84.93. 2,165,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -653.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.26.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

