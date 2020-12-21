HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $53,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

